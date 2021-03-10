Significant Weather Advisory until WED 9:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WOOD…NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE AND

CENTRAL MARATHON COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CST…

At 855 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Pittsville to 7 miles west of

Babcock to 10 miles northeast of Tomah. Movement was northeast at 65

mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Pittsville and Babcock around 910 PM CST.

Wisconsin Rapids and Lake Wazeecha around 925 PM CST.

Wausau around 935 PM CST.

Weston, Rib Mountain and Mosinee around 940 PM CST.

Stevens Point around 945 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Milladore, Sandhill

Wildlife Area, North Wood County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park,

Moon, Auburndale, Hewitt, Blenker, Dancy and Camp Phillips Scout

Camp.

This includes the following highways…

U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 187 and 213.

Wisconsin Highway 29 near mile marker 160, and between mile markers

174 and 177.

U.S. Highway 51 between mile markers 188 and 190, near mile marker

192, and between mile markers 194 and 201.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&