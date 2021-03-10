Prosecutor urges jury to convict reporter in protest case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor urged jurors Wednesday to convict an Iowa journalist of refusing to leave a chaotic protest she was covering, arguing that her profession is not a defense against charges that critics view as an attack on the freedom of the press. Prosecutor Bradley Kinkade urged jurors during his closing argument Wednesday not to consider that Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was a journalist who was covering the protest for racial justice outside a mall last May. He says her profession was not a defense against charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts. The jury is deliberating whether Sahouri and her former boyfriend Spenser Robnett are guilty of the two misdemeanor charges.