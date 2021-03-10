Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Snow blower thefts

TOWN OF HULL (WAOW) — Portage Co. investigators are searching for a snow blower thief.

The owner of the stolen machines runs a snow removal business.

While doing monthly inventory in mid-February-- he found two snow blowers missing.

He told deputies the equipment should have been in trailers parked at 255 Du Bay Avenue in the Town of Hull.

"Losses for the two are at between $2,000 and $3,000 so it's a pretty significant loss for a small business," Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas says.

Investigators provided the following descriptions:

2019 Toro Model 388840 Serial # 404322867-- $1,600.00

2018 Toro Model 38741 Serial # 402171980-- $700.00

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.