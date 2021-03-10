Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs again from their loved ones, and all residents may enjoy more indoor visits. Precautions such as wearing masks and using hand sanitizer remain in place as a counterbalance to risk. Wednesday’s updated guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, comes as coronavirus cases and deaths among nursing home residents have plummeted in recent weeks. The decline has occurred at the same time that vaccination has accelerated.