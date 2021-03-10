Nev. Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The state Democratic Party in Nevada was built up by its powerful former senator, Harry Reid, and for years has been among the strongest in the country. But that reputation took a hit this week after a slate of Sen. Bernie Sanders-aligned progressives backed by a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America won the party’s top leadership posts. The results prompted resignations of the party’s staff and consultants. Nevada political operatives say the progressive takeover could diminish the party’s power and jeopardize a push to make Nevada the first presidential nominating state.