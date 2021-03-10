Myanmar police raid housing of striking railway workers

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar security forces have raided a neighborhood in the country’s largest city that is home to state railway workers who have gone on strike to protest last month’s military coup. Security forces on Wednesday sealed off the neighborhood in Yangon where a train station and housing for railway workers are located. Photos and video on social media showed police blocking streets and what was said to be people escaping. At least three arrests were reported but it was not immediately possible to independently confirm that. The raid comes just days after several Myanmar unions, including a railway union, issued a joint call for a nationwide work stoppage. Myanmar has been roiled by protests and other acts of civil disobedience since the Feb. 1 coup.