Mild and wet today, then more normal March weather

Very Spring-like weather will be in the area for today with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. After today it will be back to more normal and dry March weather.

Today: Widespread rain during the morning tapering to a few scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild.

High: 57 Wind: South 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and becoming blustery with showers and isolated thunderstorms tapering off.

Low: 35 Wind: Becoming SW 15-25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered snow showers in the Northwoods, then becoming more sunny during the afternoon. Breezy again.

High: 45 Wind: West 15-25

A strong low pressure system will be moving northward through Minnesota today. A warm front will extend from that low pressure into Wisconsin and produce widespread rain during the morning through about midday. Then during the afternoon, the warm front will move into far northern Wisconsin, continuing to produce rain (north of highway 8), whereas the rest of the area will have just a few scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. The sun might even break out a little during the afternoon helping to push high temps into the upper 50s. A south wind at 10 to 20 mph will also keep conditions mild.

In the areas in the far north, where the rain is more persistent, highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for Ashland and Iron counties for 6 p.m. this evening through 9 a.m. Thursday because of the potential for freezing rain and sleet late today and snow showers Thursday morning.

In addition, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect for this evening through 3 a.m. Thursday for Clark, Taylor, and Jackson counties. Winds will be southwest at 15 to 25 mph tonight, with gusts potentially as high as 45 mph west of Marathon county.

After the snow showers end in the Northwoods Thursday morning, the sun should come back out and stay out for the most part through Sunday. Highs on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday should be in the mid 40s. Friday will be the one day that is a little cooler with highs in the 30s.

Early next week there is a small chance of rain or snow showers, otherwise high temps will be more seasonal, topping out around 40 on Monday and Tuesday.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thirty-four cities in the central and southwestern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. The high of 85 degrees at Hanksville UT was a record for March, and Pueblo CO equalled their March record of 86 degrees. Hill City KS warmed from a morning low of 30 degrees to an afternoon high of 89 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)