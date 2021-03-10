Man armed with butcher knife holds baby during long standoff

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A long standoff with a driver who held a baby while armed with a butcher knife has ended without injury in Dodge County. Sheriff’s officials say deputies began pursuing a speeding driver in Fond du Lac County about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The chase ended about 14 miles away when the driver went into a ditch along Highway 175. According to officials, the driver then armed himself with a large butcher knife and he and a female passenger remained in the vehicle. A short time later, a baby was removed from a rear car seat and the man held the child in front of him while still armed with the knife. The suspect agreed to surrender about four hours later.