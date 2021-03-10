Madison doctor pays $110,000 to settle prescription case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison doctor will pay $110,000 to settle federal allegations that he wrote prescriptions for controlled substances with no legitimate medical purpose. The settlement agreement says Dr. David Eckerle has denied the allegations and his medical license remains active. U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea brought the civil case against Eckerle and accused him of violating the Controlled Substances Act. The government alleged that between May 2016 and January 2020, Eckerle wrote prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances that had no legitimate medical purpose and were not issued in the usual course of professional practice.