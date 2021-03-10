Japan marks 10th disaster anniversary but still recovering

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is marking the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster with many survivors’ lives are still on hold. People walked to the coast to pray for relatives and friends washed away by the tsunami. Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are scheduled to observe a moment of silence at a memorial service later Thursday. The magnitude 9.0 quake that struck on March 11, 2011, was one of the biggest temblors on record and set off a massive tsunami that swept far inland, destroying towns and causing meltdowns at a nuclear plant. More than 18,000 people died. Tens of thousands are still unable to return home.