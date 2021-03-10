Invalidations of Meghan’s claims of racism hurt Black women

CHICAGO (AP) — Almost as soon as Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, many were quick to deny the allegations of racism that Meghan says drove her to thoughts of suicide. As many Black women watched those social media conversations turn to questioning over whether racism affected treatment of Meghan by the British press and royal family, the headlines and discussions became painfully familiar. Many Black women say it was hard to watch Meghan’s anguished recollections of racism invalidated by the royal family, members of the media and the public, offering up yet another example of a Black woman’s experience being disregarded and denied.