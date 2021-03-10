House set to vote on virus relief, Biden on cusp of triumph

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. That puts President Joe Biden on the cusp of a triumph that advances Democratic priorities yet also showcases the unity his party will need for future victories. House passage seems certain, probably coming Wednesday. The bill aims to fulfill Democrats’ campaign promises to beat the pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy. The Senate returned a partly revamped version of the measure to the House last Saturday by a 50-49 vote. Republicans have unanimously opposed the measure as bloated and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.