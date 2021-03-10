High school students artwork showcased at Center For The Visual Arts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Artwork created by area high school students is on display in the loft gallery at the Center For The Visual Arts.

There are 33 pieces of artwork made by students from nine Marawood Conference schools are on display in the gallery in downtown Wausau.

The artwork ranges from paintings to drawings to sculptures.

Students having their artwork displayed serves as a great stepping stone.

"It's a great opportunity for students to be able to put on a resume that they've hung their artwork in a professional gallery setting. It's a great opportunity to show that on a college application or even when they're trying to display artwork in other facilities," said Kelly Price the executive director of CVA.

The schools represented include Assumption, Edgar, Marathon, Stratford, Prentice, Athens, Rib Lake, Phillips, and Abbotsford.

The artwork will be on display through April 28, more information can be found here.