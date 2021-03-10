Greenpeace protests ECB’s loans for carbon-heavy industries

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Greenpeace activists have landed on the roof of a European Central Bank building to protest the financial institution’s loans policy, which they say favors heavily polluting industries. Activists used paragliders to reach the roof of the reception building at the ECB’s Frankfurt headquarters early Wednesday before unfurling their banner reading “Stop funding climate killers.” Greenpeace said a recent study showed the bank gives companies that produce large amounts of greenhouse gas better risk ratings. By contrast, it said climate-friendly industries are burdened with a greater margin between the market value of their assets and the value ascribed to it by the ECB. The central bank said it was reviewing its strategy.