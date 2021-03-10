EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?

LONDON (AP) — One of the most dramatic claims in Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was the allegation that their son was denied a royal title, possibly because of his skin color. Meghan said that while she was pregnant, palace figures said they didn’t want him to be a prince. She implied that Archie was not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be. But Archie is one of nine great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II. The only ones called prince or princess are the children of Harry’s brother, Prince William, because he is a direct heir to the throne.