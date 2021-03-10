Doctors urge Spain to use AstraZeneca vaccine more widely

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s doctors and regional health authorities are pushing for the central government to widen the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Other European countries like Germany, France and Italy have overcome their initial reluctance to use the vaccine made by a British-Swedish company on elderly patients. Spain, however, has stuck to administering it to those 55 and under. Critics say that this strategy is creating a vaccine gap leaves vulnerable people exposed. Only 1.4 million of Spain’s 47 million inhabitants have been inoculated so far.