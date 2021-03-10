China, Russia agree to build lunar research station

BEIJING (AP) — China and Russia say they will build a lunar research station, possibly on the moon’s surface, marking the start of a new era in space cooperation between the two countries. A statement posted on the website of the China National Space Administration says the International Lunar Research Station would also be open to use by other countries, but gave no details on when it would be built. It describes the project as a comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation. It says it would be built on the lunar surface and/or on the lunar orbit that will carry out scientific research activities. China drew heavily on Russian expertise in the early years of its space program.