Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas

12:41 pm National news from the Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival has announced its performer lineup, which marks a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky headline more than 60 artists booked for the three-day downtown event Sept. 17th to Sept. 19th. The announcement came after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority allocated $3.5 million in marketing and sponsorships for the festival and other events including Professional Bull Riding and U.S. Bowling Congress championships and Downtown Rocks concerts.

Associated Press

