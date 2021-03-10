Athlete of the Week: Edgar’s Drew Guden

Despite all the oddity surrounding high school sports this year, like most of the athletes, Edgar's Drew Guden was just glad they got to play.

"After last year with seasons getting cut short in baseball and track not even really having a season at all, it was just great to be back out there," said Guden.

Which is exactly why he was determined to make the most of his senior year on the basketball court.

"I just wanted to be the best all around player that I could possibly be," said Guden. "Scoring, assisting, rebounding and the intangibles like being a great teammate, being a leader for the younger kids to follow."

All of which he had in spades.

However of all those traits, it was his prowess as a scorer that shined the brightest at Edgar. Guden averaged a team leading 14.3 points per game.

But perhaps more impressive than his per game average is the fact that in his final season with the Wildcats, he eclipsed the 1000 career point mark.

"It was definitely an exciting moment," recalled Guden. "It was a moment of relief too, because it's kind of a personal goal that I had, that I set at the start of the season. Once you accomplish it, it's a good feeling, but we knew we had more to accomplish as a team."

Like taking the wildcats to the state tournament for the first time since 1997.

Edgar would unfortunately exit the tournament in the first round, losing to the Lourdes Academy Knights 65-41.

However while they returned home without the gold ball, that doesn't mean they left empty handed.

"We didn't end up with the ultimate goal," said Guden. "But it was still a season to remember. It'll always be a fond memory between us seniors. Whenever we get together in the future, it'll be a talking point that we'll all remember for the rest of our lives."