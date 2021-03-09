Wuhan soccer team prepares for another season in isolation

MADRID (AP) — Chinese soccer team Wuhan FC is back in preseason training as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into a second year. A lot closer to home this time. The club endured quite an ordeal last year after first being stranded in Spain on a preseason tour as its home city was overrun by the virus. It then fled the country just before the outbreak hit Europe hard. The team had to spend nearly four months away from home. Wuhan played last season in a “bubble” back in China and nearly ended up getting relegated. The new season is expected to begin in April. It will again be played in a “bubble” and again far from Wuhan.