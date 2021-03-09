Wisconsin fires women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has fired women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis following a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament. Tsipis went 50-99 overall ad 16-74 in Big Ten competition during his five seasons at Wisconsin. The Badgers went 5-19 overall and 2-18 in the Big Ten this season. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the coaching change Tuesday night. The Badgers had lost 67-42 to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament earlier that day. Wisconsin hasn’t produced a winning season since 2010-11 and hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2010.