Where to see the Easter bunny in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Looking to get a photo with the Easter bunny? Here are some places in Central Wisconsin.

The Marshfield Mall will offer photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 20.

Backcountry Brewing Company in Plover will have a free event with the Easter bunny from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 20.

Premier Portraits in Wittenberg will offer photoshoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 27.

The Wausau Center Mall will not have an Easter bunny this year.

Not on the list? Email tlally@waow.com and we'll add you in.