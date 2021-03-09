Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is forging ahead with jury selection, even though a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals could quickly halt the case and delay it for weeks. Prosecutors are asking the Court of Appeals to put the trial of Derek Chauvin on hold until the issue of adding a third-degree murder count is resolved. The appeals court did not immediately rule on that request, and Judge Peter Cahill said Monday that he’ll continue with the case until he’s told to stop. Jury selection began Tuesday, a day later than scheduled. Chauvin is currently charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.