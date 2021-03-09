The Latest: Ex-Australian leader urges changing royal ties

LONDON (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the television interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bolstered his argument for Australia severing its constitutional ties to the British monarchy. Turnbull met the couple in April 2018. Turnbull says after Queen Elizabeth II’s reign ends “do we really want to have whoever happens to be the head of state of — the king or queen of the U.K. — automatically our head of state?” Britain’s monarch is Australia’s head of state. Turnbull was a leading advocate for Australia selecting an Australian citizen as its head of state when he was chairman of the Australian Republican Movement from 1993 to 2000.