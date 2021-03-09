The healthcare workforce disparity in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The shortage of healthcare providers in rural Wisconsin is well-documented. The health systems are hiring, but their pool to pick from is limited.

Right now, there are 122 openings for a registered nurse in Wood County. However, there are only 9 candidates in Wood County looking for that job, according to the Job Center of Wisconsin.

North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (NCWWDB) recently received $331,347 to address rural healthcare workforce shortages in four Wisconsin counties over the next four years. The award is part of a $2.5 million federal grant under the H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program of the Department of Labor.

"We are just getting this off the ground," said NCWWDB Executive Director Jane Spencer.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Mid-State Technical College, and Northcentral Technical College will contribute to the collaboration. Current curriculums will be modified to allow for virtual or hybrid training, including the use of simulation machines.

Training and employment services will focus on the following healthcare occupations:

ADN Registered Nurse

Home Health Aide

Medical Assistant

Medical and Clinical Lab Technician

Substance Abuse Counselor

Social & Human Services Assistant

Phlebotomist

To learn more, you can call NCWWDB at 715-204-1640