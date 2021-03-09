Study looks at COVID-19 vaccine and breast milk

(WAOW) -- A new study by MedRxiv, found traces of the COVID-19 vaccine as antibodies in the breastmilk of those who were fully vaccinated.

However, the study tested six women. Experts say it's important research, but more needs to be done before coming to any conclusions.

"I think it's very encouraging but you have to look at the sample size or the study size. With six women, that's not a lot, but you would hope that we would see something like that happen where they would develop antibodies and pass some of that through the breast milk to the infants," Aspirus Nurse and Care Coordination Navigator Christine Hanke said.

She also explained that she hopes the vaccine will have the same affect as other vaccines, like the flu, that pregnant women receive. Experts say the vaccine is still safe for pregnant women and those who plan to breastfeed.

Hanke recommended mothers speak with their health care provider if they have concerns and should ultimately do what they feel most comfortable with regarding whether to receive the vaccine or not when it becomes available to them.