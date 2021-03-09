Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:34PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

A storm system lifting northeast across Wisconsin Wednesday and

Wednesday night will bring a period of light to moderate rain to

central, northern, and northeastern Wisconsin. Rainfall totals

between 0.50 to 1.25 inches are expected. This rain, along with

melting snow, could lead to some ponding of water on area

roadways, low-lying areas and minor rises on area rivers,

especially along the Wisconsin and Menominee rivers. Conditions

will also become more favorable for ice jam formation.