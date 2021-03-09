Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:34PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:34PM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
A storm system lifting northeast across Wisconsin Wednesday and
Wednesday night will bring a period of light to moderate rain to
central, northern, and northeastern Wisconsin. Rainfall totals
between 0.50 to 1.25 inches are expected. This rain, along with
melting snow, could lead to some ponding of water on area
roadways, low-lying areas and minor rises on area rivers,
especially along the Wisconsin and Menominee rivers. Conditions
will also become more favorable for ice jam formation.