Sally Atwater, wife of late GOP strategist, dies at 69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sally Atwater, wife of the late GOP strategist and former Republican National Committee chairman Lee Atwater, has died. Her daughter posted on Facebook that Atwater died Tuesday at age 69. Officials said Atwater had recently been in hospice care before her death. She sought the GOP nomination for South Carolina’s top education post in 2014 and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2016. Atwater’s husband Lee advised two presidents and was chairman of the Republican National Committee. Lee Atwater died in 1991.