Rhinelander Community Foundation accepting nominations for ‘unsung difference makers’

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Rhinelander Community Foundation is now accepting nominations for its 'Unsung Difference Maker' awards for 2021.

On their website, the foundation says the awards are "a celebration of people who are positively impacting Rhinelander. Unsung Difference Makers are those individuals who are working quietly and unselfishly to make a significant impact in the community."

The deadline for nominations is March 31.

Nomination forms can be found here.