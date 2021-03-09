Respectfully, Justin Laboy moves from online stardom to TV

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California (AP) — One year after his “demon time” Instagram Live sessions became a viral hit at the start of the pandemic, Justin Laboy has rebranded and expanded his social media fame to include a TV talk show with Diddy’s son and a steady output of conversation-starting posts. The 29-year-old former professional basketball player, whose friendship with NBA star Kevin Durant helped boost his online profile early on, has gotten a shout-out from Beyonce and sat down with Chris Brown and Saweetie for a new Revolt TV show that bears the name of his social pages: Respectfully Justin.