Report finds ‘no racist intent’ behind song ‘Eyes of Texas’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas’ long-awaited report on the history of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” found it had “no racist intent.” The study was ordered last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group football players and other athletes demanded the school drop the song because of racist elements of its past. The report found the song was written in a racist era but is rooted in a message of accountability. Hartzell reiterated the song will continue to be played, but school will not require athletes and band members to sing or perform the song.