Records show Dallas officer was under investigation in 2017

DALLAS (AP) — Court records show that a Dallas police officer who was recently charged with two counts of capital murder had been under investigation since 2017. That’s longer than police have previously acknowledged. Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged last week in connection with two separate killings. Former Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall has said he was first identified as a suspect in 2019. But a 2017 court transcript from a case involving Riser’s father shows that Riser was the “subject” of an investigation into the killing of 31-year-old Liza Saenz. The Dallas Morning News first reported details of the transcript.