Provincial Italian hospital overrun by virus variant

CHIARI, Italy (AP) — The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town of Chiari has no more beds for patients stricken with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain and which now has put hospitals in Italy’s northern Brescia province on high alert. The doctor who runs the COVID-19 ward described the “anguish” of having patients needing help in the emergency room, and nowhere to put them. The U.K. variant surge has filled 90% of hospital beds in Brescia province as Italy crosses the grim threshold of 100,000 pandemic dead and marks the one-year anniversary Wednesday of the country’s draconian lockdown, the first in the West.