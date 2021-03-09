Police help Marathon Co. Humane Society in search for missing dog

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — The Marathon County Humane Society says a dog escaped while being loaded into a vehicle this morning after her spay surgery on Monday. The dog got loose near Paw Health Network in Kronenwetter.

The dog's name is Tux and is part of the Bevent groups of dogs. She is wearing a blue inflatable recovery collar. Tux is likely very scared and not likely to approach people.

She was last spotted around 10 am by the old Wausau Paper buildings off Kronenwetter Drive. The Humane Society say there is reason to believe she may have crossed HWY 39.

Anyone who sees the dog should contact Kronenwetter Police at 715-845-2810, or Marathon County Sheriff's Department at 715-261-1200. The Humane Society says you should not chase the dog.