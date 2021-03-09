Olympic torch relay poignant for Japan tsunami victim’s dad

ISHINOMAKI, Japan (AP) — When Noriyuki Suzuki runs in the Tokyo Olympic torch relay, he won’t be alone. Every stride he takes will be in memory of his daughter, Mai, as well as 73 other students and 10 teachers from Okawa Elementary School who died in the massive earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan 10 years ago. More than 18,000 people overall died in the tragedy. Suzuki said he wants “to run with Mai, not just myself,” and that he wants “to run with all the children here.” The relay will start March 25 from Fukushima prefecture, the heart of the area that was hit by the March 11, 2011, disaster.