Oklahoma Republican apologizes for ‘colored’ babies comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican Oklahoma House member has apologized for using the term “colored” to describe Black babies during a debate on the House floor. Marlow Republican Rep. Brad Boles used the term during debate Tuesday on an anti-abortion bill while suggesting that abortion affects people of all races. Boles later took a moment of personal privilege to apologize to his colleagues, describing the comment as a “slip of the tongue.” Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews called for Boles to publicly apologize and says she was disturbed that he would use the term at all.