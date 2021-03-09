Skip to Content

Oklahoma Republican apologizes for ‘colored’ babies comment

New
7:57 pm National news from the Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican Oklahoma House member has apologized for using the term “colored” to describe Black babies during a debate on the House floor. Marlow Republican Rep. Brad Boles used the term during debate Tuesday on an anti-abortion bill while suggesting that abortion affects people of all races. Boles later took a moment of personal privilege to apologize to his colleagues, describing the comment as a “slip of the tongue.” Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews called for Boles to publicly apologize and says she was disturbed that he would use the term at all.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content