Nicaragua’s San Cristobal volcano erupts, showering ash

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s San Cristobal volcano has erupted, showering the northwestern city of Chinandega in ash. Video from the scene showed dramatically reduced visibility in Chinandega early Tuesday afternoon and the sound of cinders falling onto homes, cars and streets. Lawyer Pablo Medina, who lives about 4 miles (7 kilometers) from Nicaragua’s tallest volcano, says “I was having lunch at home when the great blast came out and the sky started to darken.” He says an intense odor of sulfur engulfed his home and ash coated everything. There was no immediate mention of evacuations.