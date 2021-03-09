New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom

NEW YORK (AP) — Buzzfeed announced that it has laid off 45 reporters, editors and producers from the newly acquired HuffPost. Buzzfeed also said Tuesday that HuffPost Executive Editor Hillary Frey and Executive Editor Louise Roug resigned over the layoffs. The dismissals come three weeks after Buzzfeed acquired HuffPost from Verizon Media. Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti told employees at a meeting announcing the layoffs that HuffPost lost $20 million last year and was on track to do the same this year, and that Buzzfeed couldn’t sustain such losses. The HuffPost union said in a statement that it is “devastated and infuriated” by the layoffs.