Mexico to rely heavily on Chinese vaccines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has just made a huge bet on Chinese vaccines, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that the Mexican government has signed contracts for 12 million doses of the yet-unapproved Sinopharm vaccine and a total of 20 million doses of the Coronavac dose made by China’s Sinovac. The total of 32 million doses, plus at least 4 million doses of the Cansino shot, would dwarf the estimated 5 million vaccine doses Mexico has acquired from other sources. However, Ebrard’s office has repeatedly refused to answer questions about the efficacy of the Chinese shots.