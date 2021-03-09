Mexico charges ex-political boss in sex recruiting scandal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico City have obtained an arrest warrant for the former local boss of the long-ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, who resigned in 2014 following reports that his office hired women to have sex with him and placed them on party payrolls. The prosecutors’ office said Tuesday that former Mexico City politician Cuauhtémoc Gutierrez has been charged with attempted sexual exploitation, false advertising and criminal conspiracy. It was not clear if the charges were based on the accusations that emerged in 2014, but they match Gutierrez’s alleged behavior at that time. One other man and three women were also charged in the case.