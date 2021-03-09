Local seniors ecstatic about new CDC guidelines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- New CDC guidelines are offering hope to some senior living facilities who are anxious to welcome visitors back inside.

"You adjust. That's all," said Clarke Wilcott, a resident at Our House Senior Living in Wausau.

Community members at Our House, have felt the impact of the pandemic since the beginning. At one point the facility stopped visitations altogether.

"He'd come and talk to me through the window through the door," said Jean Burgoyne, a resident at Our House.

Because during tough times it's the little things that mean the most.

"It's company, somebody to talk to. A lot of times I would get up in the morning and wouldn't talk to nobody all day long. And all of a sudden, have to use my voice and I cant talk," said Wilcott.

But when news came from the CDC allowing those who are fully vaccinated to gather with other vaccinated people and those considered low-risk of getting the disease, the community was ecstatic.

"They're all super excited. Seeing the families faces light up as soon as they walk through the door these residents are like our family," said Keturah Petersen, Assistant Director for Memory Care at Our House.

"I can give my husband a hug and a kiss, it didn't take long," said Burgoyne.

Nearly all of those living at Our House have received a shot and hope others will too.