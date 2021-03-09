Local blood drive helps supply local hospital

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin in Wausau holds blood drives and nearly every drop will stay in central Wisconsin.

Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin takes donations Monday through Friday, but every 2nd Tuesday of each month it extends it's hours.

The blood center prides itself on the fact that most of the donations remain in the area.

"We're the primary supplier to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, so the blood that we collect here does truly stay to help patients in central Wisconsin," said Emily Jolin, Administrative Director of the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin.

The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weedays, but on the 2nd Tuesday of each moth it remains open until 6:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, visit here for more information.