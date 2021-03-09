House moves on pro-union bill despite dim Senate odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is poised to approve Democratic legislation that would invigorate workers’ unions following decades of court defeats and legislative setbacks. The bill expected to pass Tuesday would block so-called Right to Work laws across the country and generally make it easier to organize a union. It would also prohibit companies from hiring replacements for workers on strike. The legislation has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, who recently gave his support to a union drive at an Amazon facility in Alabama. But the bill faces heavy opposition for Republicans, making it unlikely that it can pass the Senate and become law.