Hostage taker had explosive devices during standoff in Maine

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — Police say a standoff that dragged on for more than 17 hours in Maine ended with a family reunited, a hostage taker dead and a bomb squad searching a home for explosive devices. Police said three of the four people in the home were held as hostages during the ordeal and the last hostage was safely released early Tuesday in Livermore Falls. State Police Lt. Jason Madore told reporters that the bomb squad was dealing with “multiple explosive devices” that were left inside the home. A state trooper who used deadly forced was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.