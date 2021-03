VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Friends of an area girl battling cancer have gone all out in showing their support.

Birdy, Olivia, Claire and Emma are all friends of Berklee Adamovich, who is currently battling rare and aggressive form of Sarcoma.

The girls wanted to give back to Berklee while she's in Boston receiving treatment, and raised money to shave their own heads in support.

In total the girls raised over $12,000.