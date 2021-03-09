France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a decision to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algeria’s seven-year war of independence from 1954 to 1962. The measure comes amid a series of steps taken by Macron to reconcile France with its colonial past and address its brutal history with Algeria. Algeria was under French rule for 132 years until its independence in 1962. The French presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that archive services will now be allowed to use a new procedure to declassify documents from 1970 and before that were previously being held secret for national security purposes. This includes archives related to Algeria War.