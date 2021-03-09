Former Hong Kong anti-Beijing lawmaker moves to Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker and activist Ted Hui Chi-fung says he has relocated to Australia where he will continue campaigning against the Chinese Communist Party. The 38-year-old fled Hong Kong for Europe in December while he was free on bail on protest-related charges. Hui on Wednesday thanked the Australian government for intervening so that he was allowed to travel from London to Australia this week on a flight that was repatriating Australian citizens. Australian Broadcasting Corporation says Hui is the only Hong Kong activist to be granted an exemption to enter Australia during the pandemic. Like scores of others, he is facing charges under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law that critics say Beijing is using to crack down on dissent.