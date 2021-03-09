Forecast: Virus vaccines help inject hope in world economy

PARIS (AP) — The world economy is bouncing back from the pandemic crisis faster than expected, thanks in part to successful coronavirus vaccines and U.S. stimulus efforts, according to a new forecast. But the report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warns that the improvements are uneven and joblessness remains a big concern. After the virus plunged the world economy into crisis last year, the OECD expects global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. But it warned that new virus variants and too-slow vaccine rollouts could threaten chances of improvement for businesses and jobs.