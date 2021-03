Clark County (WAOW) -- Several fire officials are on scene a barn fire in Clark County.

A News 9 reporter on scene said as of 5:50 a.m. it appeared that the flames have been put out.

The call first came in just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Several fire departments including Central Fire, Edgar, and Abbotsford Fire Departments responded.

This story is developing and will be updated.