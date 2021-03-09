Ex-shareholders demand $1 billion from Vivendi Universal

PARIS (AP) — Shareholders from the U.S. and multiple countries took entertainment conglomerate Vivendi Universal to court in Paris to demand as much as $1 billion in damages for allegedly hiding massive financial troubles from investors. Vivendi’s holdings now include Universal Music Group and video game producer Gameloft. It’s accused of providing fraudulent information to shareholders between 2000 and 2002, causing them to suffer big losses. Vivendi’s high-flying CEO at the time vaunted the company’s financial health even as it was bleeding cash. Its share price plunged in July 2002 after its difficulties became public. The shareholders include public pension funds from the U.S. and Europe.